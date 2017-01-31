30-Day Challenge: Staying Motivated

The couple that has owned the Fleet Feet on J Street for nearly 20 years is retiring this week, selling the majority of their stake in the store to its general manager Dusty Robinson and his wife, Staci.
Kaiser Permanente opens an 18,000-square-foot sports medicine center at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Sacramento. The center will provide physical therapy, preventative medicine and other care for NBA players and casual athletes.
A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, but according to research released Aug. 30, 2016, today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.
A long, lovely drive from Sacramento, California's northern redwood coast provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy a varied, vibrant outdoor experience. North of Eureka, elk abound, redwoods reach into the sky, waves pound a steady beat on the rugged coastline and visitors reap the rewards.
Drinking water is essential to good health. However, drinking too much water causes low sodium levels and can result in a mild to life-threatening condition called hyponatremia. A new study released in the New England Journal of Medicine found an increase of hyponatremia in Ironman triathlons. The study found that women triathletes with a racing time of nine hours or more appear to be the most susceptible to hyponatremia. So, how much water should the average person drink?
In the 1968 Mexico City Summer Olympics, Debbie Meyer became the first female swimmer to win three individual gold medals in the 200, 400, and 800 metre freestyles. She is one of the greatest athletes to come out of Sacramento. Debbie teaches private swimming classes at the Tahoe Donner Trout Creek Recreation Center in Truckee on Friday, July 22, 2016.
Every Thursday, Fire University meets at the Davis E Street Plaza. A large group of entertainers spin, twirl, touch and eat fire. Audience members are encouraged to participate and the performers stay until about midnight.