30-Day Challenge: Staying Motivated

Katherine Benbrook of Cycle In in Carmichael explains how to keep your focus as you embark on your fitness and weight loss journey.
Blair Anthony Robertson The Sacramento Bee

Health & Fitness

Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, but according to research released Aug. 30, 2016, today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.

Health & Fitness

How much water should you drink?

Drinking water is essential to good health. However, drinking too much water causes low sodium levels and can result in a mild to life-threatening condition called hyponatremia. A new study released in the New England Journal of Medicine found an increase of hyponatremia in Ironman triathlons. The study found that women triathletes with a racing time of nine hours or more appear to be the most susceptible to hyponatremia. So, how much water should the average person drink?

Olympics

Olympian Debbie Meyer teaches kids how to swim

In the 1968 Mexico City Summer Olympics, Debbie Meyer became the first female swimmer to win three individual gold medals in the 200, 400, and 800 metre freestyles. She is one of the greatest athletes to come out of Sacramento. Debbie teaches private swimming classes at the Tahoe Donner Trout Creek Recreation Center in Truckee on Friday, July 22, 2016.

Entertainment Videos