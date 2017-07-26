You can take a free yoga class at this park – and lots of others around Sacramento

It’s a warm Thursday night and the sun slowly dims on a group of about 50 people lying on the grassy section of Fremont Park. In the background, the sound of children’s laughter mixes with creaking swings and car engines.

The group in the park seems to have tuned out the noises. Participants listen carefully as their instructor, Brianne Brussee, explains to them the next pose of their vinyasa-style yoga.

Midtown Yoga in the Park is one of several yoga groups that give free classes around the city. Run by a nonprofit organization called Yoga Moves Us, the course is a way to inspire people to practice yoga by creating a community around the activity. People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to go.

People from around the city are able to attend the classes, which are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to high attendance rates, the class features one main instructor and several aides that go around and help.

The classes often see up to 70 people. Many, such as Yoli Tramel, come as a way to relax after being on her feet all day working at Tower Cafe. She brought with her Winona and Madelyn Powers, who were attending the outdoor class for the first time.

Both Winona and Madelyn had done solely indoor classes, but Winona described the outdoor environment as refreshing as you “look up to the sky and think wow, a bird!”

The program in Fremont Park is Yoga Moves Us’ latest, having already established free outdoor classes in McKinley Park, the River City Food Bank, Tahoe Park, Maidu Park in Roseville, Community Park in Davis and Lions Park in Folsom.

The Sacramento area has an increasing number of free yoga classes, both indoor and outdoor. Solfire Yoga on J Street offers free community classes on Sundays at 8:30 in Marshall Park.

Other studios, such as Sacramento Yoga Center, RAW Yoga, Fusion Yoga Studio and more offer various free beginner and meditation classes.