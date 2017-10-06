Want to join a rowing team in Sacramento? Here’s how to start ‘sweeping’ and ‘sculling’

More Videos 0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute Pause 9:48 Medi-Cal is the state’s largest health insurer, covering 1 in 3 Californians 2:26 That's the harvest moon in tonight's sky 3:33 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 1:11 Technique and teamwork: Watch the River City Rowing Club slice through early-morning water 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:48 Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Technique and teamwork: Watch the River City Rowing Club slice through early-morning water Members of the River City Rowing Club in West Sacramento finish an early morning practice on Sept. 29, 2017. Members of the River City Rowing Club in West Sacramento finish an early morning practice on Sept. 29, 2017. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Members of the River City Rowing Club in West Sacramento finish an early morning practice on Sept. 29, 2017. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee