World’s new top black Shriner welcomed to Sacramento

1:19 Food trucks encircle Loaves and Fishes lot for third annual event Pause

0:57 Mom remembers Dustin Joseph Connor, a loving son with a big heart

0:54 Woman wins car on her birthday in raffle

2:20 Barb and Steve Young help Barton family carry on daughters legacy

1:54 Sacramento pastor to raffle prize car for charity

1:27 Video: Medical team offers services to Sacramento's homeless fringe

0:38 Video: Thousands of turkeys go to Sacramento families in need

0:56 Video: Loaves and Fishes serves 7 millionth meal

1:18 See Coloring Book unveiled at Golden 1 Center

1:35 Election Rewind: Trump hails school choice, Clinton gets 'West Wing' support