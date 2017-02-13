Want to help Oroville spillway evacuees? Here’s how to donate money and supplies.

For those who want to help, two social service agencies aiding evacuees with food and shelter are accepting donations.
There’s also a way to help four-legged evacuees who had to leave their homes due to the emergency.
The Salvation Army is serving food and the American Red Cross is handling shelter for hundreds of people who had to leave their homes Sunday night when conditions looked dire at an emergency spillway for Lake Oroville.
Red Cross Gold Country volunteers provided shelter to 800 people at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. The combined total for Red Cross and community shelters was 2,200, according to the Red Cross.
“We appreciate the concern of people wanting to volunteer or donate items at our shelter; currently we are fortunate to have all of the supplies and personnel we need,” the agency posted on its Facebook page. “If you would like to become a Red Cross volunteer or make a donation to the general disaster fund, please go to RedCross.org/GoldCountry or call 800 REDCROSS.”
The Salvation Army is serving meals at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds and at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for residents who have been evacuated due to the erosion at the Oroville Dam emergency spillway.
The Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations, and the organization will use 100 percent of the money for local disaster relief operations.
To give: visit the organization’s website or call 800 725-2769 and say the donation is for “Oroville Response.” Donations may be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 348000, Sacramento, 95834.
More than 300 Oroville Dam evacuees and their pets are currently taking shelter at the Yolo County Fairgrounds. Yolo County Animal Services is helping supply the animals with kennels, pens, blankets, beds, food and kitty litter.
Animal Services is running short of dry cat food and cat litter. They will take any brand, open bags or brand new.
Donations can be brought either directly to the Yolo County Fairgrounds, 1250 Gum Ave, Woodland, or to Yolo County Animal Services shelter, 140 Tony Diaz Drive in Woodland.
Yolo County says the shelter also needs towels, washcloths, soap, shampoo and pillows for evacuees. The county asks that donations be dropped off at the Yolo County Fair office by 5 p.m. at 1125 East St., Woodland.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments