Kings, Houston-area rookies to raise funds to aid Harvey victims

The Sacramento Kings and two rookie players with ties to the Houston area plan to help raise funds for the American Red Cross to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Beginning Tuesday morning, the Kings’ staff will serve as American Red Cross volunteers and will make more than 5,000 phone calls to help raise funds that will directly benefit Gulf Coast communities, the team announced in a news release. The Kings will also call fans to donate as they purchase game tickets for the 2017-18 season.

Lord be with Houston!! #Praying — Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) August 27, 2017

Rookies De’Aaron Fox, who grew up in Cypress, Texas, and Justin Jackson, who is from Spring, Texas, will also call upon the Sacramento community to support Hurricane Harvey victims through a public service announcement, according to the team.

Golden 1 Center visitors can donate directly at Local Eats stands during upcoming concerts, games and events. At two upcoming Kings games, including the season opener against the Houston Rockets, the Kings Foundation 50-50 raffle proceeds will directly benefit the American Red Cross, the team reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department reported that its boat crews arrived in Houston after a 2,000-mile journey. The local personnel will soon join the rescue efforts.

After 34 hour drive, 2000 miles, 3 flat tires, Sacramento's @fema CATF7 boat crews have arrived in Houston area. Will start operations soon. pic.twitter.com/NwWPFhQt1L — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 29, 2017