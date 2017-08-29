Kings, Houston-area rookies to raise funds to aid Harvey victims

More Videos

Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey 1:41

Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Pause
See what the goal is for new Loaves & Fishes Executive officer Noel Kemmermann 0:53

See what the goal is for new Loaves & Fishes Executive officer Noel Kemmermann

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:08

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Sacramento Fire prepares water rescue team to head to Hurricane Harvey 0:57

Sacramento Fire prepares water rescue team to head to Hurricane Harvey

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:02

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn: We will not check the immigration status 1:43

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn: We will not check the immigration status

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 1:03

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County 1:01

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County

Crime scene where Sacramento shooting killed 22-year-old man 0:46

Crime scene where Sacramento shooting killed 22-year-old man

  • Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey

    Athletes, coaches and teams from all over the country are lending support and a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Athletes, coaches and teams from all over the country are lending support and a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Eric Garland /McClatchy
Athletes, coaches and teams from all over the country are lending support and a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Eric Garland /McClatchy

Helping Others

Kings, Houston-area rookies to raise funds to aid Harvey victims

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

August 29, 2017 8:45 AM

The Sacramento Kings and two rookie players with ties to the Houston area plan to help raise funds for the American Red Cross to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Beginning Tuesday morning, the Kings’ staff will serve as American Red Cross volunteers and will make more than 5,000 phone calls to help raise funds that will directly benefit Gulf Coast communities, the team announced in a news release. The Kings will also call fans to donate as they purchase game tickets for the 2017-18 season.

Rookies De’Aaron Fox, who grew up in Cypress, Texas, and Justin Jackson, who is from Spring, Texas, will also call upon the Sacramento community to support Hurricane Harvey victims through a public service announcement, according to the team.

Golden 1 Center visitors can donate directly at Local Eats stands during upcoming concerts, games and events. At two upcoming Kings games, including the season opener against the Houston Rockets, the Kings Foundation 50-50 raffle proceeds will directly benefit the American Red Cross, the team reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department reported that its boat crews arrived in Houston after a 2,000-mile journey. The local personnel will soon join the rescue efforts.

More Videos

Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey 1:41

Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Pause
See what the goal is for new Loaves & Fishes Executive officer Noel Kemmermann 0:53

See what the goal is for new Loaves & Fishes Executive officer Noel Kemmermann

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:08

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Sacramento Fire prepares water rescue team to head to Hurricane Harvey 0:57

Sacramento Fire prepares water rescue team to head to Hurricane Harvey

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:02

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn: We will not check the immigration status 1:43

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn: We will not check the immigration status

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 1:03

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County 1:01

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County

Crime scene where Sacramento shooting killed 22-year-old man 0:46

Crime scene where Sacramento shooting killed 22-year-old man

  • Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter.

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter.

US Coast Guard

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

See what the goal is for new Loaves & Fishes Executive officer Noel Kemmermann

View More Video