This strip club wants to help wounded deputies with a topless car wash

Dancers from a Yuba County strip club plan to stage a topless car wash Saturday to raise money for two local deputies injured in a shoot out earlier this summer.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of City Limits Showgirls, outside Marysville in unincorporated Yuba County.

Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said they don’t want to be associated with the event but can’t stop it from happening.

“We looked into the legality of it,” said Leslie Carbah, a Sheriff’s spokeswoman. “There isn’t anything illegal about how they will be operating.”

The club’s management says it’s just trying to be good citizens of the community.

“All proceeds will be donated to the Yuba County Sheriff Department in support of the two deputies that were injured in the shooting that took place on August 1st,” reads a Facebook post announcing the event. The event is also being promoted on radio.

The topless car wash was announced three weeks after two veteran Yuba County deputies were injured in a shootout at a marijuana grow at a Rastafarian church.

City Limits Showgirls plans to use a large tent or screening to hide the topless car washers from public view. Carbah of the sheriff’s department said the club’s permit allows the outdoor nakedness as long as it’s on the club’s property and out of public view.

She said the department doesn’t want to discourage genuine support and had no means to determine whether the event is a publicity stunt. The club has been in and out of operation at the location under various names for at least a decade.

Andy Vasquez, a Yuba County supervisor whose district includes the club, called the car wash “a great marketing ploy.”

“I wish them well. It’s a great cause,” he said. “I don’t think I can find a better cause.

“That is the fun of our country,” he added. “Do what you want to do as long as you don’t hurt anyone else.”

A Facebook post about the topless car wash has been shared 159 times and generated some discussion.

“I know we are not the ideal business for a fundraiser, but we feel it’s our civic responsibility to help anyway we can,” the club wrote in response to a critical post on its page. “These officers put their lives on the line to protect everything dear to us.”

When one user wrote he’s not coming because it’s for cops, the car wash organizers pushed back.

“Nothing but respect and love for law enforcement. They put their lives on the line to protect our children and homes,” the club stated on its page.

Deputies Phillip Bronson and Andrew Everhart were seriously injured in a shootout in the 9000 block of Marysville Road, between the rural communities of Oregon House and Dobbins northeast of Yuba City. After responding to a call about a man taking marijuana plants, Bronson and Everhart found themselves exchanging gunfire with a Gilroy felon, who died in the exchange.

The deputies have been released from the hospital, but no date has been set for their return to work, Carbah said.

The Yuba County Deputy Sheriffs Association has established a fund to benefit the two deputies. Checks can be mailed to the Yuba County Deputy Sheriffs Association Family Support Fund, care of Rosa Leon, 720 Yuba St., Marysville 95901.