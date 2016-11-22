Readers’ generosity sustains Book of Dreams effort

Band director Brian Jackson Jr. calls out to the children, “Hard work!”
All 11 of them loudly finish the sentence: “Pays off!”
Jackson leads the boys and girls in precise movement and form as they practice their drums. He doesn’t cut them slack even though they’re practicing on plastic buckets. They are one of four groups affiliated with the South Sacramento Visual and Performing Arts Academy and, really, they could use actual drums.
These children are among many in the Sacramento region featured in The Bee’s annual Book of Dreams holiday giving program. For almost three decades, we’ve published stories of nonprofits and people in need, and readers have responding with overwhelming kindness. Last year, Bee readers donated $201,306 to fund the dreams in those stories, with additional money donated to other local nonprofits, including Mustard Seed School, Weave, Family Promise of Sacramento and the Stanford Settlement Teen Center.
This year’s dreams include new laminate flooring for a family with a disabled son, to replace the carpet destroyed by a leaky feeding tube. Look for our stories at sacbee.com or in print through Christmas. All donations will fund the dreams. The Bee will pay administrative costs and report the amount raised.
Thank you for your ongoing generosity to help neighbors in need.
Joyce Terhaar, Executive Editor
