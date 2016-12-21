Book of Dreams wishes: The complete list for 2016

For nearly 30 years, The Sacramento Bee's Book of Dreams has helped people and organizations in our community realize their dreams. Their needs can be as simple as cribs for babies, healthy food for cancer patients, or kennels to house dogs being trained to assist veterans. Whatever the dream, you can help by making a donation today.
All donations are tax deductible and none of the money received will be used for administrative costs. The Book of Dreams fund is administered by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. Donate online here. If you donate online, the Region Foundation will appear on your statement. Print out a donation form here (PDF).
Here’s a complete list of 2016 Book of Dreams wishes:
Drums for students
Dream: Funds are sought to buy drums and accessories for student musicians affiliated with the South Sacramento Visual and Performing Arts Academy.
Needed: Six snare drums with slings, eight bass drums with slings, four tom drums with carriers, two tenor drums with carriers, five sets of cymbals and 50 sets of drumsticks/mallets.
Cost: $7,650
Tile, flooring for family
Dream: The Masters family needs funds for better flooring and tile to aid the care of Nick, 26, who has a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects his immune system.
Needed: Approximately 700 square feet of laminate flooring and nonslip bathroom tile, removal of old vinyl and carpeting, and floor prep.
Cost: Approximately $7,000
Therapy system for teen
Dream: Funds are requested for Tommy Haack, 13, an eighth-grader at Alice Birney Public Waldorf School in Sacramento, who suffers from complex regional pain syndrome, a neurological disorder.
Needed: The Vecttor Therapy System, VT-200.
Cost: $4,950
Digital recorders for vision-impaired seniors
Dream: Funds are needed to purchase digital recorders to help visually impaired seniors maintain their independence.
Needed: 120 Sony mono digital recorders for the Society for the Blind in Sacramento.
Cost: $4,800
Cribs for low-income families
Dream: The Rancho Cordova-based nonprofit Furniture for Families seeks donations to buy cribs for clients.
Needed: 30 Storkcraft Mission Ridge 3-in-1 convertible cribs.
Cost: $3,873.45
Kings tickets with handicap access
Dream: Ruben Molina, a longtime Sacramento resident whose right foot has been amputated, wants to see his beloved Sacramento Kings play at Golden 1 Center.
Needed: Funds to purchase two upper-tier seats with handicap access for a Kings game, plus refreshments.
Cost: $250
Welcome baskets for families in need
Dream: Volunteers of America-Northern California & Northern Nevada seeks funds to provide welcome baskets for families in its Rapid Rehousing Program.
Needed: 100 welcome baskets containing a set of dishes, utensils, pots, pans and cleaning supplies.
Cost: $1,000
Healthy food for cancer patients
Dream: Wellness Within, a Roseville-based nonprofit cancer center, seeks funds to augment its nutritional program.
Needed: Four Community Supported Agriculture boxes to send home with clients each week.
Cost: $5,000
Color printer for special-education students
Dream: River Oaks Elementary School’s program for learning handicaps and special education seeks money to purchase a color printer to help students retain images and learn.
Needed: Samsung color laser multifunction printer and cartridges, four bouncy bands, seven exercise balls and two time-tracker timers.
Cost: $1,305
Funds for service dogs
Dream: The nonprofit Capital City K9 Service Program needs funds to help them rescue shelter dogs and train them to become service dogs for veterans with PTSD, autistic children and victims of sexual assault.
Needed: 10 kennel runs and 825 square feet of tough garage flooring.
Cost: $6,773
Help for refugee families
Dream: Refugee Resettlement Services, a department of Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, needs funds to help support families new to the Sacramento area.
Needed: 10 toddler beds, 10 adult bicycles, 10 adult helmets and 10 child car seats.
Cost: $4,000
Repairs for food locker box truck
Dream: The nonprofit Cordova Community Food Locker needs repairs to the cargo compartment floor of its box truck, which is used to transport donated food.
Needed: New floor for the cargo compartment of the Cordova Community Food Locker’s box truck.
Cost: $7,000
Repairs for low-income homeowners
Dream: Rebuilding Together Sacramento, a small nonprofit that provides free home repairs for low-income homeowners, seeks funds to install a variety of safety features in low-income homes.
Needed: 100 smoke/fire detectors and 100 carbon-monoxide detectors
Cost: $3,300
