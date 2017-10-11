Thanks to Book of Dreams donors, this child received a new crib in November 2016 from Furniture for Families, a nonprofit organization that provides household furnishings to low income families in need.
Helping meet community needs for nearly 30 years

Nominees sought for Book of Dreams, The Bee’s giving project

Bee staff

October 11, 2017 5:38 PM

For more than a quarter-century, The Sacramento Bee has invited the community to help those less fortunate during the holiday season.

In 2016, the community responded with more than $223,000 in donations. Because of readers’ generosity, 32 dreams were fulfilled.

As we begin our 30th year of focusing on those who often are overlooked, we are asking for nominations for this year’s effort. And although the Book of Dreams does not approve requests for housing, cars or trips, no dream is too large or too small if it makes a difference in someone’s life. To nominate an individual, family or nonprofit organization, visit sacbee.com/bookofdreams.

Nominations are due by Oct. 27. Finalists will be notified by early November and if chosen by The Bee, nominees must be willing to be featured in a story and photographed for the Book of Dreams. Call 916-556-5667 to request a nomination form or ask questions.

  • The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

    Book of Dreams has been helping people in our community for nearly 30 years. Each year during the holidays, the Sacramento Bee publishes stories of people and nonprofits in need. The dreams can be simple, such as cribs for children, a bike for a person with special needs or art supplies for seniors. To make a donation please visit www.sacbee.com/bookofdreams.

