Book of Dreams: It’s one way to provide joy to neighbors

Imagine the joy of virtual reality for a member of this community forever bound to a wheelchair. Or the relief of a homeless mother of seven when she finds a program that will feed her children a hot breakfast.

Readers have provided that joy, and relief, during the holiday season the past three decades, through generous donations to The Bee’s Book of Dreams. Last year readers donated $223,000 to fund the dreams, with additional money donated to other local nonprofits.

This year’s list of dreams includes a virtual reality hub for Adult Growth Experience so that its students with cerebral palsy can see what it feels like to ski, or scuba dive, or just ride a roller coaster.

The Maryhouse Hospitality Center for Homeless Women has a more basic need: a commercial grade griddle that won’t break. The center has been a godsend for Michelle Williams, her husband and seven children, who have found hot breakfasts and other help there.

All reader donations will fund dreams. The Bee will pay administrative costs and report the amount raised.

Thank you for your unwavering generosity to neighbors in need.