Book of Dreams wishes
Here’s a list of wishes published so far in the series:
Dream: Funds are sought to purchase reality goggles, monitor, cameras and software for United Cerebral Palsy of Sacramento and Northern California.
Cost: $5,000
Dream: Maryhouse Hospitality Center for Homeless Women seeks funds to buy a restaurant-quality griddle.
Cost: $600
Dream: The Wildlife Care Association needs funds to buy a variety of goods to aid the nonprofit community service volunteer-based organization.
Cost: $2,000
