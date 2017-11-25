Book of Dreams

Book of Dreams

Helping meet community needs for nearly 30 years

Book of Dreams

Book of Dreams wishes

November 25, 2017 07:20 PM

Book of Dreams wishes

Here’s a list of wishes published so far in the series:

Dream: Funds are sought to purchase reality goggles, monitor, cameras and software for United Cerebral Palsy of Sacramento and Northern California.

Cost: $5,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dream: Maryhouse Hospitality Center for Homeless Women seeks funds to buy a restaurant-quality griddle.

Cost: $600

Dream: The Wildlife Care Association needs funds to buy a variety of goods to aid the nonprofit community service volunteer-based organization.

Cost: $2,000

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Book of Dreams 2017

    Sacramento Bee readers have provided joy, and relief, during the holiday season the past three decades through generous donations to the Book of Dreams. 2017 marks 30 years that the Book of Dreams has been helping people in our community.

Book of Dreams 2017

Book of Dreams 2017 1:39

Book of Dreams 2017
The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016 1:59

The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016
Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento 0:53

Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento

View More Video