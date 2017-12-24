Music and much more: Donations help fulfill dreams for area residents

Jayson Saephan couldn’t wait to play a new guitar.

The 12-year-old guitarist and drummer and his friends, part of the fledgling music program at the ReImagine Mack Road Foundation’s Valley Hi community center, quickly unwrapped instruments last week, thanks to the generosity of Book of Dreams readers.

Ian Levin, manager of the center, had asked for readers for funds to outfit the spartan band room with instruments. Besides donations, people who read about the center’s needs drove from throughout the area to hand-deliver more than 20 instruments.

The contributions of readers also enriched the lives of immigrants served by Starting Point for Refugee Children, a nonprofit started by Sacramento City College instructor Vickee Moy earlier this year. Moy had asked Book of Dreams readers to help buy shoes for 300 children of Afghan refugees recently resettled in Sacramento. The community came through with donations to purchase the much-needed footwear.

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 19, The Bee has shared with you 13 stories of good people in need. Your response to the annual holiday charity drive was again inspiring. To date, the Book of Dreams raised more than $141,000 and generated hundreds of donations. Readers can continue to donate online at sacbee.com/bookofdreams.

Contributions will be accepted until Jan. 12. All money raised will be used to fund the 13 dreams. Any remaining funds are used to support charitable nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) designation. None of the money will be spent on administrative costs.