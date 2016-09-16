Harvest of 2016

Cheryl Nelson of Elk Grove grew a bevy of colorful heirloom tomatoes including Rainbow, Cherokee Purple and Brandywine. “We also have a German Johnson that produced early, got halted by the heat, and is now starting up again,” she said. “The Sun Gold cherry has been prolific. I’ve been making delicious salsa with the meaty Rainbows. My favorite is a simple tomato sandwich on sliced sourdough with lots of mayo.”
Cheryl Nelson
“So far I have canned 27 quarts of stewed tomatoes; with these, should be 35 quarts,” said Jim of South Natomas. “I planted Early Girl, Big Beef, Ace and Celebrity. All doing well; it’s a big hot house here in Sacramento. Love it!!”
Jim of South Natomas
Kiemberly DiCarlo of Auburn said she harvested “beautiful heirlooms” by the boxload.
Kiemberly DiCarlo
Rinny Rau of Elk Grove needed a taller ladder to harvest tomatoes. Grown on sturdy cages, vines of Ace, Early Girl and Sweet 100 all topped 10 feet.
Janet Rau
Tomatoes ripen in bunches in the Elk Grove garden of Rinny Rau.
Janet Rau
Joe White of Citrus Heights prefers to grows his tomatoes in pots. This photo shows his Sweet 100. “The wire cage is 7 feet high and the plant grew much higher before it draped over the outside of the cage and some limbs almost reach the ground as of this date,” White said in late August. “During the months of July and August, I had to stand on the second or third step of a ladder to be able to pick some of the tomatoes.”
Photo courtesy Joe White
Talk about recycling; some of the best of this 2016 harvest were bonuses from 2015, said Tamsen Taylor of Granite Bay. “Cherry tomatoes and pumpkin were from volunteers from last year’s garden,” Taylor said.
Tamsen Taylor
Besides tomatoes, 2016 also was a good year for figs. “These are just one day’s harvesting,” wrote Doc and Judi Huntley, who live in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood. “Our tree is over 100 years old. We have this many figs every few days. We believe they are black figs, but not sure. The tree is about 40 feet tall, by about 40 or more feet across. We cannot begin to harvest them all. Almost every day, there is at least a five-gallon bucket of figs that get tossed, due to falling off the tree.”
Doc Huntley
“This was my largest tomato this season,” said Elinor Anklin of Rio Linda. “Harvested June 20, it is a Brandywine. My two Brandywine plants produced really well. They still have few green tomatoes. I’m hoping they ripen.”
Elinor Anklin
Kate Lawrence noted some cracking problems among her tomatoes, but that didn’t hurt their taste. “The Lemon Boys have been the most consistent producers,” she said. “The tiny reds are delicious, more savory than sweet.”
Kate Lawrence
Ron Debler of Sacramento planted early and was rewarded all summer. “These are from a picking over a three-day period,” he said. “They are from eight different varieties and don’t include the Romas, San Marzanos or Health Kicks of which I’ve picked over 100. I started picking mid June and planted April 4th.”
Ron Debler
“Each year, I grow 15 to 20 varieties of heirloom tomatoes in my Curtis Park backyard,” said Kathy Les. This backyard harvest makes for a beautiful bounty. In this bowl are fresh figs with Sun Gold, Garden Peach and Roma tomatoes.
Kathy Les
Kathy Les of Curtis Park enjoys the beauty of her harvest. On her windowsill, Pineapple tomatoes mix with fresh-picked black-eyed Susans and zinnias from her garden.
Kathy Les
Early is good. Scott Watson of Carmichael harvested these appropriately named Carmellows in June.
Scott Watson
Zenaida A. Bonifacio of Elk Grove had success with Early Girl. “This is the best year I have with this variety,” Bonifacio said.
Zenaida A. Bonifacio
“My husband, Bob Brown, and I have been harvesting lots and lots of tomatoes these past two weeks at our community garden plot at Phoenix Field in Fair Oaks,” said Susan Brown. “These include Better Boy and various heirloom varieties. This year’s tomato crop is the best one yet.”
Susan Brown
“Even more tomatoes from our Phoenix Field garden,” said Susan Brown of Fair Oaks. “This is one day’s harvest!”
Susan Brown
“I have grown a garden for 55 years and this year’s tomato harvest had to be one of the best,” said Jim Langford of Rio Linda. “Loads of large, beautiful Big Beef tomatoes. In one four-day period, I picked over 30 flats of tomatoes.”
Jim Langford
What happened to all those tomatoes? Lots of tomato sauce! Jim Langford of Rio Linda put up many quarts with his abundant harvest. He only grew two varieties: Big Beef and Juliet.
Jim Langford