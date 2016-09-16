Arden Park tour features six gardens

Seventh annual Arden Park Garden Tour
Where: Start at 1437 El Nido Way, Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Admission: $15
Details: ardenparkgardenclub.com
Hosted by the Arden Park Garden Club, this popular and colorful tour features six gardens in the Arden Park neighborhood. These beautiful home gardens feature several drought-busting, water-wise ideas, too.
Tour: Symbolism and Victorian Mourning
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Admission: Free
Details: 916-448-0811, oldcitycemetery.com
This guided tour of the city’s famous cemetery and gardens will focus on the Victorian symbolism found on many monuments.
Butterflies, Moths and More
Where: Wyatt Deck, UC Davis Arboretum
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Entomologist Joel Hernandez leads this family-oriented tour in search of butterflies, moths and beneficial insects in the arboretum’s gardens. All ages welcome.
Debbie Arrington
