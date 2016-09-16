Home & Garden

September 16, 2016 2:00 PM

Arden Park tour features six gardens

Find inspiration and water-wise ideas during this popular garden tour in Sacramento’s Arden Park neighborhood.

By Debbie Arrington

Seventh annual Arden Park Garden Tour

Where: Start at 1437 El Nido Way, Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Admission: $15

Details: ardenparkgardenclub.com

Hosted by the Arden Park Garden Club, this popular and colorful tour features six gardens in the Arden Park neighborhood. These beautiful home gardens feature several drought-busting, water-wise ideas, too.

Tour: Symbolism and Victorian Mourning

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Admission: Free

Details: 916-448-0811, oldcitycemetery.com

This guided tour of the city’s famous cemetery and gardens will focus on the Victorian symbolism found on many monuments.

Butterflies, Moths and More

Where: Wyatt Deck, UC Davis Arboretum

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Entomologist Joel Hernandez leads this family-oriented tour in search of butterflies, moths and beneficial insects in the arboretum’s gardens. All ages welcome.

