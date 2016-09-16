White stonecrop sparkles with tiny white stars

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Life After Lawn” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and ideal for drought-tolerant landscapes.
White stonecrop
Sedum album
Size: 2 to 5 inches tall and creeping to 1 to 2 feet wide in a year.
Bloom season: Tiny white stars cover the plant in summer and early fall.
Exposure: Full sun to partial shade.
Pruning needs: None; trim to keep in bounds.
Water needs: Low; once established, deep water once or twice a month.
Snapshot: Got succulents? This little sedum is a champ. Not only is it heat- and drought-tolerant, this cute stonecrop forms a flat, dense mat of apple-green foliage – an ideal water-wise replacement for that brown lawn. With the sturdiness and vigor of a much larger plant, this stonecrop is nicknamed “Jelly Bean Sedum” because its plump little leaves look like shiny, tiny candies. Creeping along the ground, it creates a tight ground cover that sparkles in summer with thousands of delicate white starlike flowers. Want more? This sedum easily can be propagated by breaking off stems and sticking them in soil.
For more on “Life After Lawn,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
