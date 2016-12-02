It’s not too late to plant some veggies

Don’t put away that shovel! Even if you never got around to planting tomatoes and peppers last summer, you can grow vegetables in December – just not the same ones. Take a break from the holiday hoopla and work on your winter garden. Think of it as burning off those extra holiday calories.
▪ Transplant asparagus roots along with seedlings for bok choy, kale and leaf lettuce.
▪ Seed directly into garden beds such cool weather favorites as fava beans, broccoli, mustard, radicchio and radishes. Also, plant onion sets and garlic.
▪ Start indoors early spring annuals such as aster, calendula, cornflower and cosmos.
▪ Want spring color in a hurry? Seeds for California poppy and echinacea can be planted directly in the garden.
▪ To help prevent leaf curl, apply a copper fungicide spray to peach and nectarine trees after they lose their remaining leaves. Leaf curl, which shows up in the spring, is caused by a fungus that winters as spores on the limbs and around the tree in fallen leaves. Sprays are most effective if applied now. Choose a fungicide with at least 50 percent copper.
▪ For larger blooms, pinch off some camellia buds.
▪ Plant spring bulbs such as daffodils, Dutch iris, hyacinths, ranunculus, sparaxis, watsonia, freesia and tulips. Over-plant with winter annuals such as pansies and violas.
Comments