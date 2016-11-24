Get artsy craftsy at these holiday shows and sales

Christmas Craft & Art Faire
Where: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27
Admission: Free
Details: 530-273-5132, www.craftguildnevadacounty.org
Support local artists and craftspeople at this large holiday weekend event, hosted by the Craft Guild of Nevada County.
Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show
Where: Sutter Creek Auditorium, Old Highway 49, Sutter Creek
When:Noon-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4.
Admission: Free
Details: 209-274-4288, www.suttercreek.org
Find hand-crafted holiday gifts and decorations galore at this large show, featuring original watercolors, oil paintings, ceramics, jewelry, metal sculpture, handmade soaps, tie dye, hand-knit items, clothing, gift baskets, food and more.
48th annual Folsom Arts and Crafts Fair
Where:Historic Sutter Street, 915 Sutter St., Folsom
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 3
Admission: Free
Details: 916-985-7452, historicfolsom.org
Get in the holiday spirit (and shop, too) at this family event featuring carolers, music and lots of vendors. Historic Sutter Street will be filled with arts, crafts and gift ideas.
Debbie Arrington
Comments