November 24, 2016 8:00 AM

Get artsy craftsy at these holiday shows and sales

By Debbie Arrington

Christmas Craft & Art Faire

Where: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Admission: Free

Details: 530-273-5132, www.craftguildnevadacounty.org

Support local artists and craftspeople at this large holiday weekend event, hosted by the Craft Guild of Nevada County.

Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show

Where: Sutter Creek Auditorium, Old Highway 49, Sutter Creek

When:Noon-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Admission: Free

Details: 209-274-4288, www.suttercreek.org

Find hand-crafted holiday gifts and decorations galore at this large show, featuring original watercolors, oil paintings, ceramics, jewelry, metal sculpture, handmade soaps, tie dye, hand-knit items, clothing, gift baskets, food and more.

48th annual Folsom Arts and Crafts Fair

Where:Historic Sutter Street, 915 Sutter St., Folsom

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 3

Admission: Free

Details: 916-985-7452, historicfolsom.org

Get in the holiday spirit (and shop, too) at this family event featuring carolers, music and lots of vendors. Historic Sutter Street will be filled with arts, crafts and gift ideas.

