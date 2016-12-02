These events will get you into holiday spirit

43rd Annual Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour
Where: Six homes in East Sacramento’s Fabulous Forties neighborhood. Start at Sacred Heart School, 39th and H streets, Sacramento.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
Admission: $35
Details: sacredhearthometour.com
See six homes decked out in style during this popular tour. In addition, Sacred Heart School will host a boutique and cafe.
48th annual Folsom Arts and Crafts Fair
Where: Historic Sutter Street, 915 Sutter St., Folsom
When: 8 a .m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Admission: Free
Details: 916-985-7452, historicfolsom.org.
Get in the holiday spirit (and shop, too) at this family event featuring carolers, music and lots of vendors. Historic Sutter Street will be filled with arts, crafts and gift ideas.
Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show
Where: Sutter Creek Auditorium, 4173 Curran Road, Ione
When:10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4.
Admission: Free
Details: 209-274-4288, www.suttercreek.org
Find hand-crafted holiday gifts and decorations galore at this large show, featuring original watercolors, oil paintings, ceramics, jewelry, metal sculpture, handmade soaps, tie dye, hand-knit items, clothing, gift baskets, food and more.
Debbie Arrington
