Spreading rosemary covers ground with little water, care

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Life After Lawn” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and ideal for drought-tolerant landscapes.
Irene dark blue prostrate rosemary
Rosmarinus officinalis “Renzels’ Irene”
Size: Vigorous grower, spreading 2 feet per year, 1 to 1 1/2 feet tall.
Bloom season: Deep lavender-blue flowers, spring through fall.
Exposure: Full sun.
Pruning needs: Remove upright stems if desired; prune to shape.
Water needs: Low; once established, deep water once a month.
Snapshot: Looking for a low-water, low-maintenance ground cover? Give Irene a try. Considered the best spreading or prostrate rosemary, Irene is an excellent drought-tolerant evergreen ground cover with attractive dark blue flowers, a favorite for bees. Prostrate varieties such as Irene are excellent in containers and raised beds, where they can trail over the edge. An added plus: Leaves of this edible herb can be snipped for cooking.
For more on “Life After Lawn,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
Comments