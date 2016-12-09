Find fun gifts – or take a nature break

Sacramento Antique Faire
Where: 21st and X streets, Sacramento
When: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Admission: $3; youth 16 and younger admitted free
Details: www.sacantiquefaire.com
Find unusual gifts and much more at this popular event, featuring more than 300 vendors – rain or shine.
Walk with Warren
Where: Arboretum Gazebo, UC Davis
When: Noon Wednesday, Dec. 14
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Join pun-loving Warren Roberts for a lively and informative tour of the arboretum’s west end gardens.
Holiday floral workshop
Where: Relles Florist, 2400 J St., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 17
Admission: $40; must register in advance.
Details: 916-441-1478, www.rellesflorist.com
Learn how to make an attractive holiday centerpiece or festive bouquet as well as more ways to decorate with flowers and greenery. Flowers, container and decorations provided along with instruction and tools.
Debbie Arrington
Comments