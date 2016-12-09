Home & Garden

December 9, 2016 8:00 AM

Find fun gifts – or take a nature break

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Sacramento Antique Faire

Where: 21st and X streets, Sacramento

When: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Admission: $3; youth 16 and younger admitted free

Details: www.sacantiquefaire.com

Find unusual gifts and much more at this popular event, featuring more than 300 vendors – rain or shine.

Walk with Warren

Where: Arboretum Gazebo, UC Davis

When: Noon Wednesday, Dec. 14

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Join pun-loving Warren Roberts for a lively and informative tour of the arboretum’s west end gardens.

Holiday floral workshop

Where: Relles Florist, 2400 J St., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 17

Admission: $40; must register in advance.

Details: 916-441-1478, www.rellesflorist.com

Learn how to make an attractive holiday centerpiece or festive bouquet as well as more ways to decorate with flowers and greenery. Flowers, container and decorations provided along with instruction and tools.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Comments

 

Videos

Here's how fast a Christmas tree can go up in flames and torch a home

View more video

Entertainment Videos