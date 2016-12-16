Catch the holiday spirit at these spots

Holiday floral workshop
Where: Relles Florist, 2400 J St., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Admission: $40; must register in advance.
Details: 916-441-1478, www.rellesflorist.com
Learn how to make an attractive holiday centerpiece or festive bouquet as well as more ways to decorate with flowers and greenery. Flowers, container and decorations provided along with instruction and tools.
Handmade Holidays
Where: Beatnik Studios, 723 S. St., Sacramento
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Admission: $2
Details: 916-400-4281, www.beatnik-studios.com
Want something handmade and uniquely Sacramentan? This is the event to find that perfect gift with more than three dozen local artisans offering their creations.
Find perfect tree
Where: Various tree farms in local counties.
When: Through Dec. 24.
Admission: Free.
Details: http://bit.ly/2gpfET1
Cut your own Christmas tree (or buy one pre-cut) at these local tree farms. Check our listings for addresses and hours. Call ahead for weather updates and availability.
Debbie Arrington
