December 16, 2016 8:00 AM

Catch the holiday spirit at these spots

By Debbie Arrington

Holiday floral workshop

Where: Relles Florist, 2400 J St., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Admission: $40; must register in advance.

Details: 916-441-1478, www.rellesflorist.com

Learn how to make an attractive holiday centerpiece or festive bouquet as well as more ways to decorate with flowers and greenery. Flowers, container and decorations provided along with instruction and tools.

Handmade Holidays

Where: Beatnik Studios, 723 S. St., Sacramento

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Admission: $2

Details: 916-400-4281, www.beatnik-studios.com

Want something handmade and uniquely Sacramentan? This is the event to find that perfect gift with more than three dozen local artisans offering their creations.

Find perfect tree

Where: Various tree farms in local counties.

When: Through Dec. 24.

Admission: Free.

Details: http://bit.ly/2gpfET1

Cut your own Christmas tree (or buy one pre-cut) at these local tree farms. Check our listings for addresses and hours. Call ahead for weather updates and availability.

