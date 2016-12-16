Catch the holiday spirit at these spots

1:32 Accordions fill state Capitol with holiday music Pause

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

3:29 A look at the Sacramento Santa Parade over the years

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:04 Sacramento River swells ahead of big storm

1:55 MMA fighter Paige VanZant and fans have a dance off

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:03 Two teens die in Placer County head-on crash

2:24 Watch massive rockslide that closed Highway 299 in Northern California