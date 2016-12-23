Mirror plant glows in dry shade

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.
Variegated mirror plant
Coprosma X kirkii “Variegata”
Size: Up to 2 feet tall by 5 feet wide.
Bloom season: Flowers are insignificant, although plant may produce some translucent white berries in summer.
Exposure: Shade to partial shade.
Pruning needs: Tip prune to increase branching when young.
Water needs: Low in shade; once established, deep water once or twice a month.
Snapshot: With its intriguing name, this unusual low-growing shrub comes from New Zealand and Australia, a source of many interesting low-water plants. This ground-hugging evergreen features shiny white and green striped leaves that almost glow in dry shade. A useful ground cover, mirror plant can brighten up any dry and shady spot.
For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
