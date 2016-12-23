Home & Garden

December 23, 2016 8:00 AM

Where to cut your own Christmas tree, find unique holiday gifts

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Find perfect tree

Where: Various tree farms in local counties

When: Through Saturday

Admission: Free

Details: http://bit.ly/2gpfET1

Time is running out! Cut your own Christmas tree (or buy one pre-cut) at these local tree farms. Check our listings for addresses and hours. Call ahead for weather updates and availability.

Holiday Market

Where: Pence Gallery, 212 D St., Davis

When: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

Details: 530-758-3370, www.pencegallery.com

Looking for unique gifts? At this annual marketplace, find work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, such as hand-crafted scarves, jewelry, glass, ceramics, holiday items, fine art and home accessories.

Greener Gardener training

Where: Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd. at Mahany Park, Roseville

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10

Admission: $55 for Roseville residents, $65 for nonresidents, including materials

Details: 916-746-1550, www.roseville.ca.us/explore; register in advance

Make 2017 greener with this water-wise gardener training. This 10-week course covers the basics of converting traditional turf-heavy landscapes to drought-tolerant alternatives, then how to take care of it. Learn how to save money and water while still maintaining a beautiful landscape.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

How to make a ribbon angel for your Christmas tree

View more video

Entertainment Videos