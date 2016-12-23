Where to cut your own Christmas tree, find unique holiday gifts

Find perfect tree
Where: Various tree farms in local counties
When: Through Saturday
Admission: Free
Details: http://bit.ly/2gpfET1
Time is running out! Cut your own Christmas tree (or buy one pre-cut) at these local tree farms. Check our listings for addresses and hours. Call ahead for weather updates and availability.
Holiday Market
Where: Pence Gallery, 212 D St., Davis
When: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Details: 530-758-3370, www.pencegallery.com
Looking for unique gifts? At this annual marketplace, find work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, such as hand-crafted scarves, jewelry, glass, ceramics, holiday items, fine art and home accessories.
Greener Gardener training
Where: Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd. at Mahany Park, Roseville
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10
Admission: $55 for Roseville residents, $65 for nonresidents, including materials
Details: 916-746-1550, www.roseville.ca.us/explore; register in advance
Make 2017 greener with this water-wise gardener training. This 10-week course covers the basics of converting traditional turf-heavy landscapes to drought-tolerant alternatives, then how to take care of it. Learn how to save money and water while still maintaining a beautiful landscape.
Debbie Arrington
