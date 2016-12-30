Home & Garden

December 30, 2016 8:00 AM

Turn Christmas tree into mulch, learn water-wise benefits

By Debbie Arrington

Recycle your Christmas tree

Where: Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: Free

Details: www.cityofsacramento.org

Drop off your Christmas tree so it can be recycled into mulch. Trees should be free of any decorations, stands and nails; flocked trees will be accepted. Other drop-off locations and times include:

▪ SMUD, 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento; 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 7.

▪ North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road, North Highlands; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8.

▪ Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd., Sloughhouse; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8.

▪ Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7.

Greener Gardener training

Where: Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd. at Mahany Park, Roseville

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10

Admission: $55 for Roseville residents, $65 for nonresidents, including materials

Details: 916-746-1550, www.roseville.ca.us/explore; register in advance

Make 2017 greener with this water-wise gardener training. This 10-week course covers the basics of converting traditional turf-heavy landscapes to drought-tolerant alternatives, then how to take care of it. Learn how to save money and water while still maintaining a beautiful landscape.

Rose Garden Prune-a-thon

Where: McKinley Park Memorial Rose Garden, H and 33rd streets, Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: Free

Details: 916-452-8011, www.mckinleyparkcenter.org

Join the rose garden volunteers as they prune more than 1,200 rose bushes in one morning. Learn how to prune from experts. No experience necessary. Bring gloves and pruning shears.

Debbie Arrington

