Turn Christmas tree into mulch, learn water-wise benefits

Recycle your Christmas tree
Where: Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Admission: Free
Details: www.cityofsacramento.org
Drop off your Christmas tree so it can be recycled into mulch. Trees should be free of any decorations, stands and nails; flocked trees will be accepted. Other drop-off locations and times include:
▪ SMUD, 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento; 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
▪ North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road, North Highlands; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8.
▪ Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd., Sloughhouse; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8.
▪ Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7.
Greener Gardener training
Where: Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd. at Mahany Park, Roseville
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10
Admission: $55 for Roseville residents, $65 for nonresidents, including materials
Details: 916-746-1550, www.roseville.ca.us/explore; register in advance
Make 2017 greener with this water-wise gardener training. This 10-week course covers the basics of converting traditional turf-heavy landscapes to drought-tolerant alternatives, then how to take care of it. Learn how to save money and water while still maintaining a beautiful landscape.
Rose Garden Prune-a-thon
Where: McKinley Park Memorial Rose Garden, H and 33rd streets, Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 7
Admission: Free
Details: 916-452-8011, www.mckinleyparkcenter.org
Join the rose garden volunteers as they prune more than 1,200 rose bushes in one morning. Learn how to prune from experts. No experience necessary. Bring gloves and pruning shears.
Debbie Arrington
