Use a calendar to be a better gardener

Make use of that new 2017 calendar to keep track of your garden. You’ll be a better gardener, and your plants will appreciate your efforts.
A simple paper calendar with large squares offers ample room to make notes of garden activities and observations. Jot down planting dates as well as seasonal chores such as pruning and spraying. Post reminders (feed the lawn, divide the irises, plant tomatoes, etc.), then hang that calendar in a handy place (such as a shed or garage door) where you’ll see it often on your way in and out of the garden. You’ll never forget that second application of copper spray again.
Need a calendar with built-in reminders? Both the Sacramento County and Placer County master gardener programs offer fantastic calendars with informative local gardening guides.
▪ Speaking of annual jobs, this is rose-pruning season. Trim back bushes to one-third or one-half of their current size.
▪ Clean up leaves and debris around fruit trees and rose bushes to prevent the spread of disease.
▪ Plant bare-root roses or fruit trees.
▪ Apply horticultural oil to fruit trees soon after a rain to control scale, mites and aphids. Oils need 24 hours of dry weather after application to be effective. Don’t apply on foggy days.
▪ This is also time to spray a copper-based oil to peach and nectarine trees to fight leaf curl.
▪ In the vegetable garden, plant fava beans, head lettuce, mustard, onion sets, radicchio and radishes.
▪ Plant bare-root asparagus and root divisions of rhubarb.
Comments