Home & Garden

January 6, 2017 8:00 AM

Grab your shears and learn to prune

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Rose Garden Prune-athon

Where: McKinley Park Memorial Rose Garden, H and 33rd streets, Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: Free

Details: 916-452-8011, www.mckinleyparkcenter.org

Join the rose garden volunteers as they prune more than 1,200 rose bushes in one morning. Learn how to prune from experts. No experience necessary. Bring gloves and pruning shears.

Recycle your Christmas tree

Where: Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: Free

Details: www.cityofsacramento.org

Drop off your Christmas tree so it can be recycled into mulch. Trees should be free of any decorations, stands and nails; flocked trees will be accepted. Other drop-off locations and times include:

▪ SMUD, 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento; 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 7.

▪ North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road, North Highlands; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8.

▪ Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd., Sloughhouse; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8.

▪ Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7.

Workshop: Ultimate Urban Orchard

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: Free

Details: www.idiggreenacres.com

Green Acres kicks off a new series of Saturday workshops with this session devoted to backyard fruit trees. Learn about strategic planting and innovative pruning techniques. Next week’s topic: Pruning trees, shrubs and perennials.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis

View more video

Entertainment Videos