Grab your shears and learn to prune

Rose Garden Prune-athon
Where: McKinley Park Memorial Rose Garden, H and 33rd streets, Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 7
Admission: Free
Details: 916-452-8011, www.mckinleyparkcenter.org
Join the rose garden volunteers as they prune more than 1,200 rose bushes in one morning. Learn how to prune from experts. No experience necessary. Bring gloves and pruning shears.
Recycle your Christmas tree
Where: Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Admission: Free
Details: www.cityofsacramento.org
Drop off your Christmas tree so it can be recycled into mulch. Trees should be free of any decorations, stands and nails; flocked trees will be accepted. Other drop-off locations and times include:
▪ SMUD, 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento; 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
▪ North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road, North Highlands; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8.
▪ Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd., Sloughhouse; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8.
▪ Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7.
Workshop: Ultimate Urban Orchard
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Admission: Free
Details: www.idiggreenacres.com
Green Acres kicks off a new series of Saturday workshops with this session devoted to backyard fruit trees. Learn about strategic planting and innovative pruning techniques. Next week’s topic: Pruning trees, shrubs and perennials.
Debbie Arrington
