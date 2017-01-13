A rich diversity of heirloom vegetables and more at Petaluma Seed Bank

0:18 Travel advice for I-80 motorists in Sierra: 30 mph, single file Pause

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:43 Here's an updated look at Carmichael's Milagro Center

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm