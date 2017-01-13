Learn pruning tips and more at garden workshops

Pruning with a star
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $10 suggested donation
Details: www.cemeteryrose.org
Renowned rose expert Stephen Scanniello, president of the Heritage Rose Foundation and curator of the New York Botanical Garden’s rose collection, will lead two hands-on pruning demonstrations in the cemetery’s famed rose garden. The 9 a.m. session focuses on large climbing roses. At 1 p.m., learn how to prune tea and China roses.
Master gardener workshop day
Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday
Admission: Free
Details: http://sacmg.ucanr.edu/
Learn from Sacramento County master gardeners in these workshops including: how to plan an herb garden; prune fruit trees, grapes, berries and landscape trees; plant bare-root fruit trees; and create a no-turn compost pile.
Winter rose care workshop
Where: Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville
When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Details: www.sactorose.org
Members of the Sierra Foothills Rose Society show how to get the most out of roses, including pruning, feeding and pest prevention. To warm up this annual workshop, the event features a chili cook-off.
Debbie Arrington
