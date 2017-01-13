Home & Garden

January 13, 2017 8:00 AM

Learn pruning tips and more at garden workshops

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Pruning with a star

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $10 suggested donation

Details: www.cemeteryrose.org

Renowned rose expert Stephen Scanniello, president of the Heritage Rose Foundation and curator of the New York Botanical Garden’s rose collection, will lead two hands-on pruning demonstrations in the cemetery’s famed rose garden. The 9 a.m. session focuses on large climbing roses. At 1 p.m., learn how to prune tea and China roses.

Master gardener workshop day

Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday

Admission: Free

Details: http://sacmg.ucanr.edu/

Learn from Sacramento County master gardeners in these workshops including: how to plan an herb garden; prune fruit trees, grapes, berries and landscape trees; plant bare-root fruit trees; and create a no-turn compost pile.

Winter rose care workshop

Where: Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville

When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

Details: www.sactorose.org

Members of the Sierra Foothills Rose Society show how to get the most out of roses, including pruning, feeding and pest prevention. To warm up this annual workshop, the event features a chili cook-off.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

What's inside Petaluma Seed Bank

View more video

Entertainment Videos