Prune roses like a pro, tackle home projects galore

Rose pruning workshops
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 205 Serpa Way, Folsom; and 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin
When: 9 a.m. Saturday (Folsom) and Jan. 28 (Rocklin)
Admission: Free
Details: www.idiggreenacres.com
Join local experts from the Sierra foothills and Sacramento rose societies for this hands-on pruning workshop. Learn how to make your bushes bloom more with less effort.
Get Down with Upcycling
Where: Wyatt Deck, Arboretum Drive, UC Davis
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Learn how to turn trash into treasure during this family-friendly recycled crafts workshop. Empty soda bottles, milk cartons and other refuse will be turned into useful, fun and crafty items for home and garden.
Scion exchange
Where: La Sierra Community Center 5325 Engle Road, Carmichael
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $5
Details: https://crfg.org
Learn how to grow multiple varieties of fruit on one tree through grafting. Hosted by the Sacramento Valley chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers, this event features grafting demonstrations and free scions (grafting branches). Choose from about 200 varieties of fruit including many heirlooms and rarities.
