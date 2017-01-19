Home & Garden

January 19, 2017 8:00 AM

Prune roses like a pro, tackle home projects galore

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Rose pruning workshops

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 205 Serpa Way, Folsom; and 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin

When: 9 a.m. Saturday (Folsom) and Jan. 28 (Rocklin)

Admission: Free

Details: www.idiggreenacres.com

Join local experts from the Sierra foothills and Sacramento rose societies for this hands-on pruning workshop. Learn how to make your bushes bloom more with less effort.

Get Down with Upcycling

Where: Wyatt Deck, Arboretum Drive, UC Davis

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Learn how to turn trash into treasure during this family-friendly recycled crafts workshop. Empty soda bottles, milk cartons and other refuse will be turned into useful, fun and crafty items for home and garden.

Scion exchange

Where: La Sierra Community Center 5325 Engle Road, Carmichael

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $5

Details: https://crfg.org

Learn how to grow multiple varieties of fruit on one tree through grafting. Hosted by the Sacramento Valley chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers, this event features grafting demonstrations and free scions (grafting branches). Choose from about 200 varieties of fruit including many heirlooms and rarities.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

What's inside Petaluma Seed Bank

View more video

Entertainment Videos