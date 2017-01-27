Home & Garden

January 27, 2017 8:00 AM

Fuchsia emu bush is hummingbird magnet

By Debbie Arrington

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.

Fuchsia emu bush

Eremophila glabra “Kalgoorlie”

Size: Up to 3 feet tall and 8 feet wide.

Bloom season: Golden flowers with an orange tint in winter.

Exposure: Full sun.

Pruning needs: Shape as needed.

Water needs: Low; once established, water deeply once or twice a month.

Snapshot: This Western Australian native is a hummingbird magnet. A low-growing shrub with attractive silver-gray foliage, emu bush can be trained to grow low like a bushy ground cover or clipped into a 3-foot-tall hedge. In winter, it bears shiny golden tubular flowers with a touch of orange, a beautiful contrast to those gray leaves. Besides drought tolerance, emu bush also can withstand cold down to 25 degrees F.

For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.

