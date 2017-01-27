Huge home show returns to Cal Expo

Northern California Home & Landscape Expo
Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
When: Noon-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
Admission: $7; children age 12 and under admitted free; senior special (age 60 and up) Friday only, $2; parking, $10
Details: www.homeandlandscapeexpo.com
Tackle your new year’s project list with the help of hundreds of vendors and experts featured at California’s largest three-day home and garden show. See website for free seminars.
Rose pruning workshop
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Admission: Free
Details: www.idiggreenacres.com
Join local experts from the Sierra foothills and Sacramento rose societies for this hands-on pruning workshop. Learn how to make your bushes bloom more with less effort.
Orchid care workshop
Where: Exotic Plants, 1833 Howe Ave., Sacramento
When: Noon Feb. 4
Admission: Free
Details: 916-922-4769, www.exoticplantsltd.com
Learn how to make orchids your indoor garden stars including tips on re-blooming. Reserve your seat in advance; space is limited.
Debbie Arrington
Comments