Home & Garden

January 27, 2017 8:00 AM

Huge home show returns to Cal Expo

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Northern California Home & Landscape Expo

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

When: Noon-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Admission: $7; children age 12 and under admitted free; senior special (age 60 and up) Friday only, $2; parking, $10

Details: www.homeandlandscapeexpo.com

Tackle your new year’s project list with the help of hundreds of vendors and experts featured at California’s largest three-day home and garden show. See website for free seminars.

Rose pruning workshop

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Admission: Free

Details: www.idiggreenacres.com

Join local experts from the Sierra foothills and Sacramento rose societies for this hands-on pruning workshop. Learn how to make your bushes bloom more with less effort.

Orchid care workshop

Where: Exotic Plants, 1833 Howe Ave., Sacramento

When: Noon Feb. 4

Admission: Free

Details: 916-922-4769, www.exoticplantsltd.com

Learn how to make orchids your indoor garden stars including tips on re-blooming. Reserve your seat in advance; space is limited.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

What will the county urban agriculture ordinance do for the Yisrael Family Urban Farm?

View more video

Entertainment Videos