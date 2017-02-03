‘She Sheds’ – space for fun, creativity, relaxation and escape

0:47 UC Davis students and faculty save public research data before it vanishes Pause

1:11 Demonstrators assemble in downtown Sacramento, protesting Joseph Mann decision

1:20 Mayor Steinberg intervenes in fight over Sacramento Republic brand

0:24 Watch: Placer deputies arrest Loomis man on suspicion of vehicle burglary, fraud

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:03 Fair Oaks teacher uses classroom game to help students learn French