February 3, 2017 8:00 AM

Shower indoor plants with affection

By Debbie Arrington

It’s time to show your indoor garden some TLC. Give your houseplants a nice, warm shower.

Place dusty plants in the tub or shower and rinse them gently with tepid water, using the shower head or a hand-held sprayer. Let pots drain before returning plants to their usual spots. Keep them out of drafts.

They’ll look better and – without all that dust clogging their leaves – they’ll grow better, too.

Elsewhere in the outdoor garden this week:

▪ Remove old or browned flowers from azaleas and camellias to reduce petal blight.

▪  If needed, apply a final dormant spray to deciduous fruit trees before the flower buds swell and open. This is especially important with peaches and nectarines to fight leaf curl; use a spray that contains copper.

▪  Remove aphids from blooming bulbs with a strong blast of water or insecticidal soap.

▪  Transplant or direct-seed snapdragon, candytuft, lily of the valley, larkspur, Shasta daisy, painted daisy and stock.

▪  In the vegetable garden, plant Jerusalem artichokes, strawberries and rhubarb.

▪  Transplant seedlings of lettuce, cabbage, broccoli and kale. Direct-seed radishes, beets, peas and chard.

