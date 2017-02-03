Shower indoor plants with affection

It’s time to show your indoor garden some TLC. Give your houseplants a nice, warm shower.
Place dusty plants in the tub or shower and rinse them gently with tepid water, using the shower head or a hand-held sprayer. Let pots drain before returning plants to their usual spots. Keep them out of drafts.
They’ll look better and – without all that dust clogging their leaves – they’ll grow better, too.
Elsewhere in the outdoor garden this week:
▪ Remove old or browned flowers from azaleas and camellias to reduce petal blight.
▪ If needed, apply a final dormant spray to deciduous fruit trees before the flower buds swell and open. This is especially important with peaches and nectarines to fight leaf curl; use a spray that contains copper.
▪ Remove aphids from blooming bulbs with a strong blast of water or insecticidal soap.
▪ Transplant or direct-seed snapdragon, candytuft, lily of the valley, larkspur, Shasta daisy, painted daisy and stock.
▪ In the vegetable garden, plant Jerusalem artichokes, strawberries and rhubarb.
▪ Transplant seedlings of lettuce, cabbage, broccoli and kale. Direct-seed radishes, beets, peas and chard.
