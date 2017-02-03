Home & Garden

February 3, 2017 8:00 AM

‘Prune like a pro’ after this garden workshop

By Debbie Arrington

Workshop: Prune Like a Pro

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Admission: Free

Details: www.idiggreenacres.com

In this weekly workshop series, learn tips from experts on how to best prune trees, shrubs, roses, topiaries, perennials and more. Feb. 11 topic: “Starting from Seed.”

Walk with Warren

Where: Arboretum gazebo, Shields White Flower Garden, UC Davis

When: Noon Wednesday, Feb. 8

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Join arboretum superintendent emeritus Warren Roberts for a pun-filled exploration of the arboretum’s west end gardens.

Rose auction

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Admission: Free

Details: www.sactorose.org

The Sacramento Rose Society hosts this annual fundraising auction of bare-root roses, including new varieties not yet available in nurseries. Public welcome; checks or cash only.

