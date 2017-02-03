‘Prune like a pro’ after this garden workshop

Workshop: Prune Like a Pro
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Admission: Free
Details: www.idiggreenacres.com
In this weekly workshop series, learn tips from experts on how to best prune trees, shrubs, roses, topiaries, perennials and more. Feb. 11 topic: “Starting from Seed.”
Walk with Warren
Where: Arboretum gazebo, Shields White Flower Garden, UC Davis
When: Noon Wednesday, Feb. 8
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Join arboretum superintendent emeritus Warren Roberts for a pun-filled exploration of the arboretum’s west end gardens.
Rose auction
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Admission: Free
Details: www.sactorose.org
The Sacramento Rose Society hosts this annual fundraising auction of bare-root roses, including new varieties not yet available in nurseries. Public welcome; checks or cash only.
Debbie Arrington
Comments