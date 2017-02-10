Start from seed, learn about biodiversity

Workshop: Starting From Seed
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Details: www.idiggreenacres.com
In this weekly workshop series, learn tips from experts on how to prepare garden beds and start seeds for spring annuals and summer vegetables. Feb. 18 topic: “Roses Demystified.”
Biodiversity Museum Day
Where: Arboretum headquarters, UC Davis
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 18
Admission: Free
Details: arboretum.ucdavis.edu, http://biodiversitymuseumday.ucdavis.edu.
Go behind the scenes with scientists and students in the arboretum’s gardens to learn about the biodiversity that’s all around us. Other special collections on campus are taking part, too, in this family-friendly program. All ages welcome.
Open garden
Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
When: 9 a.m.-noon next Saturday, Feb. 18
Admission: Free
Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu
Join Sacramento County master gardeners as they tackle garden tasks. Demonstrations include: fruit tree pruning; how to train and prune grapes and berries; and bee houses. Got a pest or plant question? Bring a sample, get answers.
