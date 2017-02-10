Home & Garden

February 10, 2017 8:00 AM

Start from seed, learn about biodiversity

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Workshop: Starting From Seed

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

Details: www.idiggreenacres.com

In this weekly workshop series, learn tips from experts on how to prepare garden beds and start seeds for spring annuals and summer vegetables. Feb. 18 topic: “Roses Demystified.”

Biodiversity Museum Day

Where: Arboretum headquarters, UC Davis

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 18

Admission: Free

Details: arboretum.ucdavis.edu, http://biodiversitymuseumday.ucdavis.edu.

Go behind the scenes with scientists and students in the arboretum’s gardens to learn about the biodiversity that’s all around us. Other special collections on campus are taking part, too, in this family-friendly program. All ages welcome.

Open garden

Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

When: 9 a.m.-noon next Saturday, Feb. 18

Admission: Free

Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu

Join Sacramento County master gardeners as they tackle garden tasks. Demonstrations include: fruit tree pruning; how to train and prune grapes and berries; and bee houses. Got a pest or plant question? Bring a sample, get answers.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Get hooked on weaving

View more video

Entertainment Videos