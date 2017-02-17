Let speedwell give dry garden the blues

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.
Creeping speedwell
Veronica ‘Waterperry Blue’
Size: Up to 6 inches tall and 1 to 2 feet wide
Bloom season: Loose clusters of soft blue flowers with a white eye; heavy in spring
Exposure: Sun or partial shade
Pruning needs: None
Water needs: Medium; once established, water deeply once a week.
Snapshot: This pretty ground cover will “speedwell” into your heart. A trailing perennial with attractive shiny bronze-tinted leaves, creeping speedwell features delicate blue flowers. It’s particularly nice as a low ground cover in front of and around taller plants in the water-wise garden. Speedwell can fill in borders without overpowering its neighbors. This hybrid is deer resistant and tolerates foot traffic, too.
For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
Comments