Visit master gardeners in their Open Garden

Open garden
Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 18
Admission: Free
Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu
Join Sacramento County master gardeners as they tackle garden tasks. Demonstrations include: fruit tree pruning; how to train and prune grapes and berries; bee houses; no-turn compost and more. Got a pest or plant question? Bring a sample, get answers.
Workshop: Roses Demystified
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Admission: Free
Details: www.idiggreenacres.com
In this weekly workshop series, learn tips from longtime local rose experts on selection, planting, care and more. Next week’s topic: “Tremendous Trees.”
Biodiversity Museum Day
Where: Arboretum headquarters, UC Davis
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Admission: Free
Details: arboretum.ucdavis.edu, http://biodiversitymuseumday.ucdavis.edu.
Go behind the scenes with scientists and students in the arboretum’s gardens to learn about the biodiversity that’s all around us. Other special collections on campus are taking part, too, in this family-friendly program. All ages welcome.
Debbie Arrington
