Home & Garden

February 17, 2017 8:00 AM

Visit master gardeners in their Open Garden

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Open garden

Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 18

Admission: Free

Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu

Join Sacramento County master gardeners as they tackle garden tasks. Demonstrations include: fruit tree pruning; how to train and prune grapes and berries; bee houses; no-turn compost and more. Got a pest or plant question? Bring a sample, get answers.

Workshop: Roses Demystified

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Admission: Free

Details: www.idiggreenacres.com

In this weekly workshop series, learn tips from longtime local rose experts on selection, planting, care and more. Next week’s topic: “Tremendous Trees.”

Biodiversity Museum Day

Where: Arboretum headquarters, UC Davis

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Admission: Free

Details: arboretum.ucdavis.edu, http://biodiversitymuseumday.ucdavis.edu.

Go behind the scenes with scientists and students in the arboretum’s gardens to learn about the biodiversity that’s all around us. Other special collections on campus are taking part, too, in this family-friendly program. All ages welcome.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Which houseplants are easiest to grow?

View more video

Entertainment Videos