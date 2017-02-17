Home & Garden

February 17, 2017 8:00 AM

Have you fed your garden? It’s hungry

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

After all this rain, your garden is beginning to wake up from its winter dormancy – and it’s hungry! Get ready for the growing season ahead. Fertilize and prepare plants for their often rapid growth to come:

▪  Feed fruit trees before flowers open. Use a fertilizer specifically labeled for fruit trees.

▪  Feed other mature trees and shrubs as spring growth appears.

▪  Feed strawberries and asparagus, two perennials from the vegetable garden that will soon hit high gear.

▪  Feed spring-blooming flowers and established perennials.

▪  Check for aphids on new growth. Knock them off with a strong spray of water or a squirt of insecticidal soap.

▪  Look out for snails and slugs. Hand-pick them off plants an hour after nightfall.

▪  Plant seed for beets, Swiss chard, collards, endive, fennel, kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard, peas, radicchio, radish and turnips.

▪  Transplant seedlings for broccoli, cabbage, kale, lettuce and leeks.

▪  Indoors, start tomatoes, eggplant and peppers from seed. They’ll be ready to transplant outdoors when weather warms in April or May.

▪  In the flower garden, plant seed for baby’s breath, calendula, California poppy, cornflower, forget-me-not, larkspur, nasturtium, nicotiana and snapdragon.

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Which houseplants are easiest to grow?

View more video

Entertainment Videos