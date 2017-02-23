Home & Garden

February 23, 2017 8:00 AM

Dazzling trees put on late winter show at UC Davis

By Debbie Arrington

Tour: Amazing Acacias

Where: Putah Creek Lodge, UC Davis

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Discover the UC Davis Arboretum’s annual display of these breathtaking blooms. Tour the Eric E. Conn Acacia Grove, featuring more than 50 varieties of these yellow-flowering trees.

Workshop: Tremendous Trees

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Admission: Free

Details: www.idiggreenacres.com

In this weekly workshop series, learn how to protect the biggest investments in your landscape: your trees. Get tips on tree care as well as tree selection, placement and planting.

Workshop: Backyard composting

Where: Orangevale Library, 8820 Greenback Lane, Orangevale

When: 2 p.m. next Saturday, March 4

Admission: Free

Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu

Learn how to make your own “garden gold” from kitchen and yard waste with this basic one-hour class. Presented by the UC master gardeners of Sacramento County, this workshop includes how to set up a compost bin and tips for success.

Home & Garden

