Dazzling trees put on late winter show at UC Davis

Tour: Amazing Acacias
Where: Putah Creek Lodge, UC Davis
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Discover the UC Davis Arboretum’s annual display of these breathtaking blooms. Tour the Eric E. Conn Acacia Grove, featuring more than 50 varieties of these yellow-flowering trees.
Workshop: Tremendous Trees
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Admission: Free
Details: www.idiggreenacres.com
In this weekly workshop series, learn how to protect the biggest investments in your landscape: your trees. Get tips on tree care as well as tree selection, placement and planting.
Workshop: Backyard composting
Where: Orangevale Library, 8820 Greenback Lane, Orangevale
When: 2 p.m. next Saturday, March 4
Admission: Free
Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu
Learn how to make your own “garden gold” from kitchen and yard waste with this basic one-hour class. Presented by the UC master gardeners of Sacramento County, this workshop includes how to set up a compost bin and tips for success.
Debbie Arrington
Comments