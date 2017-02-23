Stop the bite with post-storm clean-up

Don’t let your landscape become a mosquito love nest.
After storms, remember to dump accumulated rainwater out of saucers under pots or other places it may have pooled. That stagnant water can become breeding “ponds” for mosquitoes. Other potential trouble spots: buckets, flowerpots, birdbaths and old tires.
A little warm weather after rain often brings mosquitoes out this time of year, according to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District. These are hungry mosquitoes that had been hibernating and are now looking for that first bite of 2017. For more tips, click on www.FightTheBite.net.
▪ Get started on an early spring vegetable garden. Plant seeds for beets, Swiss chard, collards, endive, fennel, kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard, peas, radicchio, radish and turnips.
▪ Transplant seedlings for broccoli, cabbage, kale, lettuce and leeks.
▪ Indoors, start tomatoes, eggplant and peppers from seed. They’ll be ready to transplant outdoors when the weather warms in late April or early May.
▪ In the flower garden, plant seed for baby’s breath, calendula, California poppy, cornflower, forget-me-not, larkspur, nasturtium, nicotiana and snapdragon.
