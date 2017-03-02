Sacramento Home & Garden Show returns to Cal Expo

36th annual Sacramento Home & Garden Show
Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 5
Admission: $7 general; children ages 12 and younger admitted free; parking, $10
Details: www.sachomeandgardenshow.com
Hundreds of vendors offer the latest innovations in gardening, landscaping and home improvements.
Workshop: Backyard composting
Where: Orangevale Library, 8820 Greenback Lane, Orangevale
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Admission: Free
Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu
Learn how to make your own “garden gold” from kitchen and yard waste with this basic one-hour class. Presented by the UC master gardeners of Sacramento County, this workshop includes how to set up a compost bin and tips for success.
Walk with Warren
Where: Arboretum headquarters, UC Davis
When: Noon Wednesday, March 8
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Join superintendent emeritus Warren Roberts for a pun-filled exploration of the arboretum’s gardens in search of winter blooms.
Open Garden Day
Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
When: 9 a.m.-noon next Saturday, March 11
Admission: Free
Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu
While tending their demonstration gardens, Sacramento County master gardeners demonstrate a wide variety of tasks including how to prune herbs, fertilize fruit trees, manage orchard pests, create no-turn compost, grow warm season vegetables and much more.
Debbie Arrington
