March 2, 2017 8:00 AM

Sacramento Home & Garden Show returns to Cal Expo

By Debbie Arrington

36th annual Sacramento Home & Garden Show

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Admission: $7 general; children ages 12 and younger admitted free; parking, $10

Details: www.sachomeandgardenshow.com

Hundreds of vendors offer the latest innovations in gardening, landscaping and home improvements.

Workshop: Backyard composting

Where: Orangevale Library, 8820 Greenback Lane, Orangevale

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Admission: Free

Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu

Learn how to make your own “garden gold” from kitchen and yard waste with this basic one-hour class. Presented by the UC master gardeners of Sacramento County, this workshop includes how to set up a compost bin and tips for success.

Walk with Warren

Where: Arboretum headquarters, UC Davis

When: Noon Wednesday, March 8

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Join superintendent emeritus Warren Roberts for a pun-filled exploration of the arboretum’s gardens in search of winter blooms.

Open Garden Day

Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

When: 9 a.m.-noon next Saturday, March 11

Admission: Free

Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu

While tending their demonstration gardens, Sacramento County master gardeners demonstrate a wide variety of tasks including how to prune herbs, fertilize fruit trees, manage orchard pests, create no-turn compost, grow warm season vegetables and much more.

