March 3, 2017 8:00 AM

Fizzy pink bubbles up in dry garden

By Debbie Arrington

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.

Early Bird Fizzy pink

Dianthus “Early Bird Fizzy”

Size: 1 foot tall and wide

Bloom season: Bright pink “double” flowers from early spring through summer

Exposure: Full sun

Pruning needs: Little or none; shear off flower stalks after bloom if desired.

Water needs: Low to medium; once established, water deeply once a week or every other week. Good drainage is a must.

Snapshot: Get your low-water garden in the pink with this old-fashioned favorite. Early Bird Fizzy is a hybrid dianthus (nicknamed “pink” for its most popular color) that blooms extra early and keeps on blooming for months. A small evergreen perennial, it forms a low, grassy, blue-green cushion, with attractive shaggy-petaled flowers from spring into summer. With intense color, these pinks feature a dark maroon eye. With a spicy clove fragrance, they’re a great choice for rock gardens or borders. They also work well in containers or window boxes. More pluses: Pinks make nice cut flowers and attract butterflies.

For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.

