Fizzy pink bubbles up in dry garden

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.
Early Bird Fizzy pink
Dianthus “Early Bird Fizzy”
Size: 1 foot tall and wide
Bloom season: Bright pink “double” flowers from early spring through summer
Exposure: Full sun
Pruning needs: Little or none; shear off flower stalks after bloom if desired.
Water needs: Low to medium; once established, water deeply once a week or every other week. Good drainage is a must.
Snapshot: Get your low-water garden in the pink with this old-fashioned favorite. Early Bird Fizzy is a hybrid dianthus (nicknamed “pink” for its most popular color) that blooms extra early and keeps on blooming for months. A small evergreen perennial, it forms a low, grassy, blue-green cushion, with attractive shaggy-petaled flowers from spring into summer. With intense color, these pinks feature a dark maroon eye. With a spicy clove fragrance, they’re a great choice for rock gardens or borders. They also work well in containers or window boxes. More pluses: Pinks make nice cut flowers and attract butterflies.
For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
