Master gardeners offer a hand

Open Garden Day
Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 11
Admission: Free
Details: 916-876-5338, sacmg.ucanr.edu
While tending their demonstration gardens, Sacramento County master gardeners demonstrate a wide variety of tasks including how to prune herbs, fertilize fruit trees, manage orchard pests, create no-turn compost, grow warm season vegetables and much more.
Arboretum plant sale
Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis
When: 9-11 a.m. (members only), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (public) Saturday, March 11
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
It’s time to get your Arboretum All-Stars, Garden Gems and other proven drought-busting plants for Sacramento area gardens. The first two hours are reserved for Friends of the UC Davis Arboretum; join at the door and get a free gift. Future sale dates are April 8 and 29.
Workshop: DIY Irrigation Tune-up
Where: Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville; and Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville
When: 10 a.m.-noon next Saturday, March 18
Admission: Free
Details: 916-746-1550, www.roseville.ca.us/explore/
As part of Roseville’s “Fix a Leak Week,” this popular hands-on workshop will be offered at two locations. Learn how to tackle your irrigation issues and convert sprinkler systems to more efficient drip. Space is limited; sign up in advance.
Debbie Arrington
