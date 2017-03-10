Garden trends of 2017

At Last, a fragrant floribunda rose, won Proven Winners’ 2016 Shrub Madness plant playoffs, voted by gardeners nationwide.
North American native butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa) is the Perennial Plant Association’s 2017 Plant of Year. It’s perfect for pollinator gardens.
Golden Treasure is a miniature birch that puts on its own color show while staying under 4 feet tall. New foliage starts out yellow, red and orange before turning chartreuse. In fall, the leaves go gold.
A best seller for Proven Winners, Bloomerang Dark Purple re-blooming lilac blooms twice - in spring and again in late summer or fall. It made the 2016 Final Four of Shrub Madness.
Monrovia Nurseries’ new Seaside Serenade Cape Cod hydrangea is naturally dwarfed for compact spaces and containers.
A new, more compact version of an old favorite, Boulevard Daiyu clematis stays relatively small and re-blooms from ground to top.
African daisies (Gazania), a popular water-wise lawn alternative, gets amped up with new, intense colors such as this neon orange Hantamberg variety.
Invincibelle Spirit II hydrangea offers stronger stems and more heat tolerance than other hydrangeas. Unlike other hydrangeas, its bloom color is not affected by soil acidity.
A staple of evergreen borders, junipers also can provide color interest. An example is this gold-tipped Jazzy Jewel variegated variety.
LetÕs Dance Diva hydrangea, the 2014 winner of Proven WinnersÕ Shrub Madness, reblooms from spring through fall on both new and old wood.
Let’s Dance Rave hydrangea, a compact reblooming variety, made the Final Four of Proven Winners’ 2016 Shrub Madness plant playoffs.
Oso Easy Double Red rose lives up to its name. This landscape shrub rose offers almost non-stop bloom from April through December with little care.
Purple Pillar rose of Sharon is a new take on an old-fashion favorite. With unusual two-tone flowers, this heat - and drought-tolerant hibiscus grows into a narrow column to fit in tight spaces.
Strawberry Shake hydrangea is a new panicle hydrangea that produces huge white flowerheads that fade to pink on a small shrub.
Vibe Ignition Purple salvia is a prolific heat- and drought-tolerant sage made for smaller spaces.
