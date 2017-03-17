‘Dig into Spring’ with fresh ideas at Green Acres

Dig into Spring Ideas Fair
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 9220 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Admission: Free
Details: 916-714-5600, www.idiggreenacres.com
Get a jump start on spring gardening with hands-on workshops and demonstrations.
Open Garden Day
Where: Demonstration Garden, DeWitt Center, 11477 E Ave., Auburn
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22
Admission: Free
Details: 530-889-7388, http://pcmg.ucanr.org
Placer County master gardeners will be out in force for this lunchtime event. Tour the garden and learn about edible gardening. Get expert advice including pest and plant identification.
Spring native plant sale
Where: Elderberry Farms Native Plant Nursery at Soil Born Farms, 2140 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Admission: Free
Details: www.sacvalleycnps.org
Hundreds of native plants will be offered at this sale including several varieties of California lilac, buckwheat and sage. Also get advice on what to plant where to make your native garden a success.
Vendor sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Admission: Free
Details: www.sacramentoperennialplantclub.org
Hosted by the Sacramento Perennial Plant Club, this huge sale features several specialty nurseries and local growers, offering hard-to-find plants, garden supplies, outdoor art and more. Robin Parer of Geraniaceae is the featured speaker at noon.
Debbie Arrington
