Home & Garden

March 17, 2017 8:00 AM

‘Dig into Spring’ with fresh ideas at Green Acres

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Dig into Spring Ideas Fair

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 9220 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Admission: Free

Details: 916-714-5600, www.idiggreenacres.com

Get a jump start on spring gardening with hands-on workshops and demonstrations.

Open Garden Day

Where: Demonstration Garden, DeWitt Center, 11477 E Ave., Auburn

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22

Admission: Free

Details: 530-889-7388, http://pcmg.ucanr.org

Placer County master gardeners will be out in force for this lunchtime event. Tour the garden and learn about edible gardening. Get expert advice including pest and plant identification.

Spring native plant sale

Where: Elderberry Farms Native Plant Nursery at Soil Born Farms, 2140 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Admission: Free

Details: www.sacvalleycnps.org

Hundreds of native plants will be offered at this sale including several varieties of California lilac, buckwheat and sage. Also get advice on what to plant where to make your native garden a success.

Vendor sale

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Admission: Free

Details: www.sacramentoperennialplantclub.org

Hosted by the Sacramento Perennial Plant Club, this huge sale features several specialty nurseries and local growers, offering hard-to-find plants, garden supplies, outdoor art and more. Robin Parer of Geraniaceae is the featured speaker at noon.

Debbie Arrington

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Giving voice to clay' inspires Sacramento ceramic artist Kris Marubayashi

View more video

Entertainment Videos