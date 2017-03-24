Home & Garden

March 24, 2017 8:00 AM

Start spring with native plants, garden tours

By Debbie Arrington

Spring native plant sale

Where: Elderberry Farms Native Plant Nursery at Soil Born Farms, 2140 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Admission: Free

Details: www.sacvalleycnps.org

Hundreds of native plants will be offered at this sale including several varieties of California lilac, buckwheat and sage. Also learn how to make your native garden a success. Take a tour of the farm, too.

Tour: Spring Beauty Awakens

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Admission: Free

Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com

Double your pleasure while celebrating the arrival of spring. The cemetery’s famous rose garden as well as its Hamilton Square perennial garden will both offer tours. Take either one – or both.

Victorious Vegetables

Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

Admission: Free

Details: www.idiggreenacres.com

Get your hardest vegetable gardening questions answered during this special evening event at all Green Acres nurseries.

Capital City African Violet Society show and sale

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 11a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 2

Admission: Free

Details: 916-823-5500, www.sgaac.org

See hundreds of charming African violets in bloom – and take some home, too. The sale features more than 1,000 plants including many unusual varieties. Find expert advice and supplies.

