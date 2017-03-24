Start spring with native plants, garden tours

Spring native plant sale
Where: Elderberry Farms Native Plant Nursery at Soil Born Farms, 2140 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Admission: Free
Details: www.sacvalleycnps.org
Hundreds of native plants will be offered at this sale including several varieties of California lilac, buckwheat and sage. Also learn how to make your native garden a success. Take a tour of the farm, too.
Tour: Spring Beauty Awakens
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Admission: Free
Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com
Double your pleasure while celebrating the arrival of spring. The cemetery’s famous rose garden as well as its Hamilton Square perennial garden will both offer tours. Take either one – or both.
Victorious Vegetables
Where: Green Acres Nursery & Supply, all locations
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28
Admission: Free
Details: www.idiggreenacres.com
Get your hardest vegetable gardening questions answered during this special evening event at all Green Acres nurseries.
Capital City African Violet Society show and sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 11a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 2
Admission: Free
Details: 916-823-5500, www.sgaac.org
See hundreds of charming African violets in bloom – and take some home, too. The sale features more than 1,000 plants including many unusual varieties. Find expert advice and supplies.
Debbie Arrington
