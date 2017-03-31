Home & Garden

March 31, 2017 8:00 AM

‘Blondie in Lime’ stands out in shade

By Debbie Arrington

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.

Blondie in Lime Little Cutie coral bells

Heuchera ‘Blondie in Lime’

Size: Up to 8 inches tall.

Bloom season: Green-yellow flowers May through October.

Exposure: Shade or partial sun.

Pruning needs: Little or none; remove spent flowers if desired.

Water needs: Low to medium; once established, water deeply once a week or twice a month.

Snapshot: “Blondie” almost screams for attention in the dry shade garden. A small and colorful evergreen perennial, this hybrid coral bells is long blooming with green-yellow flowers and lime green leaves. A beautiful contrast to plants with purple or dark green foliage, it’s very useful for accent and color in the front of a shady border. It’s also attractive in containers.

For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.

