‘Blondie in Lime’ stands out in shade

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.
Blondie in Lime Little Cutie coral bells
Heuchera ‘Blondie in Lime’
Size: Up to 8 inches tall.
Bloom season: Green-yellow flowers May through October.
Exposure: Shade or partial sun.
Pruning needs: Little or none; remove spent flowers if desired.
Water needs: Low to medium; once established, water deeply once a week or twice a month.
Snapshot: “Blondie” almost screams for attention in the dry shade garden. A small and colorful evergreen perennial, this hybrid coral bells is long blooming with green-yellow flowers and lime green leaves. A beautiful contrast to plants with purple or dark green foliage, it’s very useful for accent and color in the front of a shady border. It’s also attractive in containers.
For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
