Flower shows in full bloom this week

Capital City African Violet Society show and sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 11a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 2
Admission: Free
Details: 916-823-5500, www.sgaac.org
See hundreds of charming African violets in bloom – and take some home, too. The sale features more than 1,000 plants including many unusual varieties. Find expert advice and supplies.
40th annual Bonsai Sekiyu Kai show
Where: Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2
Admission: Free
Details: BonsaiSekiyuKai@gmail.com
Scores of beautiful “little trees” will be on display during this popular show and sale. Bonsai master Yuzo Maruyama will share his expertise at 2 p.m. each day.
31st annual San Francisco Flower and Garden Show
Where: San Mateo Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-next Saturday, April 5-8; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 9
Admission: $22; youths 16 and younger admitted free
Details: www.sfgardenshow.com
The big daddy of Northern California garden events returns to San Mateo for a five-day run. Dozens of experts offer a wide variety of hands-on seminars and workshops. See spectacular demonstration gardens and floral displays. Shop for garden rarities from hundreds of vendors.
Open garden day
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. next Saturday, April 8
Admission: Free
Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com, www.cemeteryrose.org
See Sacramento’s Historic City Cemetery at its spring finest during this popular event. Docents lead tours of the cemetery’s famous gardens, now in full bloom. Roses propagated from the garden’s collection will be available for sale. Find list at the Cemetery Rose website.
