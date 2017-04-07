Home & Garden

April 7, 2017 8:00 AM

Spring brings loads of flower shows

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

70th annual Orchid Show and sale

Where: Scottish Rite Temple, 6151 H St., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Admission: $8; youths 16 and younger are free

Details: sacramentoorchids.org

Presented by the Sacramento Orchid Society, this colorful salute to exotic flora features stunning exhibits, demonstrations, classes and lots of plants to take home. Find many vendors offering orchids and other unusual plants as well as supplies.

31st annual San Francisco Flower & Garden Show

Where: San Mateo Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Admission: $22; seniors $20; youths 16 and younger are free

Details: www.sfgardenshow.com

The big daddy of Northern California garden events returns to San Mateo for a five-day run. Dozens of experts offer a wide variety of hands-on seminars and workshops. See spectacular demonstration gardens and floral displays. Shop for garden rarities from hundreds of vendors.

Arboretum plant sale

Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Admission: Free

Details: arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Find hundreds of water-wise plants for your sustainable, pollinator-friendly garden including Arboretum All-Stars and the current Garden Gems series.

American Bonsai Association show and sale

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Admission: Free

Details: abasbonsai.org

See scores of beautiful “little trees” and learn the art of bonsai. Bonsai artist Jonas Dupuich will conduct demonstrations at 1:30 p.m. each day. Several vendors offer trees, pots, supplies and more.

 
Sign up
Get the Entertainment newsletter every Friday. It's packed with things to do: music, movies, restaurants, arts, theater. Sign up here.

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

See Sacramento's Living Library of Roses

View more video

Entertainment Videos