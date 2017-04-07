Spring brings loads of flower shows

70th annual Orchid Show and sale
Where: Scottish Rite Temple, 6151 H St., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9
Admission: $8; youths 16 and younger are free
Details: sacramentoorchids.org
Presented by the Sacramento Orchid Society, this colorful salute to exotic flora features stunning exhibits, demonstrations, classes and lots of plants to take home. Find many vendors offering orchids and other unusual plants as well as supplies.
31st annual San Francisco Flower & Garden Show
Where: San Mateo Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 9
Admission: $22; seniors $20; youths 16 and younger are free
Details: www.sfgardenshow.com
The big daddy of Northern California garden events returns to San Mateo for a five-day run. Dozens of experts offer a wide variety of hands-on seminars and workshops. See spectacular demonstration gardens and floral displays. Shop for garden rarities from hundreds of vendors.
Arboretum plant sale
Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Admission: Free
Details: arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Find hundreds of water-wise plants for your sustainable, pollinator-friendly garden including Arboretum All-Stars and the current Garden Gems series.
American Bonsai Association show and sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9
Admission: Free
Details: abasbonsai.org
See scores of beautiful “little trees” and learn the art of bonsai. Bonsai artist Jonas Dupuich will conduct demonstrations at 1:30 p.m. each day. Several vendors offer trees, pots, supplies and more.
